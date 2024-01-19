Wolves End IceHogs' Win Streak

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford's three-game win streak ended after a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at the BMO Center. Adam Scheel, the reigning AHL Player of the Week, made 29 saves for Chicago to keep Rockford at bay. The Hogs remain winless against Chicago this year.

IceHogs goaltender Mitchell Weeks stopped 19 of 23 Chicago shots and recorded his first loss of the season with Rockford. The Hogs managed to score on the power play thanks to David Gust early in the third period but couldn't muster any additional scoring.

Chicago started things in the first period with a goal by Cavan Fitzgerald who attacked the net on the left-side post (9:24). Weeks saved eight of nine shots on goal in the first period while Sheel kept the Icehogs scoreless through the first 20 minutes of play with 11 saves.

In the second frame of action, the Wolves continued to fill the scorecard. Max Comtois scored on a pass from Chris Terry behind the net to extend Chicago's lead to 2-0 (8:01). Shortly after, Tory Dello scored his first goal of the season from the blue line to give Chicago a 3-0 lead (8:20). Dello's shot deflected off an IceHog stick in front of the net before hitting the back of the net.

With five seconds left in the period, Matt Donovan was called for cross-checking giving Rockford a power-play opportunity entering the third period.

On the odd-man advantage, Anders Bjork sent a lead pass to Gust from Rockford's defensive blue line. Gust passed both Chicago defenders and then deked past Scheel on his to deposit Rockford's first goal of the night on the power play (0:25).

Gust scored his 10th goal of the season on the play to tie teammate Brett Seney for the Rockford goal-scoring lead.

Chicago added to their lead with a goal on a loose puck scored by Comtois for his second goal of the game and his 10th of the year (6:51).

The IceHogs incurred a penalty on a Wolves breakaway chance that resulted in a penalty shot by Hudson Elynuik. Weeks saved the backhanded shot by Elunik (9:30).

Rockford returns to the BMO Center tomorrow as they face the Iowa Wild. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

13th Annual Autism Awareness Night & Jersey Auction

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 13th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, Inc., on Saturday, Jan. 20 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The IceHogs will wear specialty "Blackout" jerseys featuring a neon version of the IceHogs primary logo on the crest of an all-black jersey adorned with blue and red Autism Awareness-themed puzzle pieces across the front and the sleeves. For more information, visit icehogs.com.

