Hogs Kick off Weekend with Friday Night Rivalry Game

January 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - Tonight's action features the renewal of the I-90 Rivalry between the Rockford IceHogs and the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center in downtown Rockford. The Hogs return home to the Stateline after four straight games on the road against the Texas Stars and Grand Rapids Griffins. Rockford went 3-1-0-0 in that span and has won four of its last five games.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 15-14-3-1, 34 points (3rd, Central)

Chicago: 12-16-13-2, 29 points (5th, Central)

Last Game vs. Chicago (Dec. 17 - OTL 4-3)

Rockford lost to Chicago 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 17 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Down 3-1 in the third, the Hogs battled back in their third game in three days with goals from Jalen Luypen and Ethan Del Mastro to force overtime. Nathan Sucese provided the game-winner just 30 seconds into OT for Chicago.

Last Game (Jan. 13 - OTW 3-2 @ Grand Rapids)

After taking the initial lead late in the first period, Rockford needed a late third-period equalizer to force overtime against Grand Rapids. In the extra frame, David Gust set up Anders Bjork for the OT-winner. Austin Strand scored his first IceHogs goal with just 21 seconds left in the opening period when Michal Teply set him up in the high slot. Grand Rapids eventually tied the game in the second and took the lead in the third with a power-play strike from Tim Gettinger. Down 2-1, Brett Seney scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season to even the count. Seney finished the game with a goal and an assist and was the only player to earn multiple points in the contest.

Stay Hot Seney

After scoring the game-tying goal against Grand Rapids on Saturday with less than five minutes left in the third, Brett Seney now has goals in each of his last three IceHogs games. The second-year Hog leads the team with 10 goals on the season, and his three-game goal streak is tied as the longest active goal streak in the AHL. He is the second IceHog to score goals in three straight games in the current campaign. Joey Anderson scored goals in four consecutive contests from Oct. 14 to Oct. 28. His AHL career high of 23 goals was set last season with Rockford, and he is currently on pace to hit 23 goals again.

Roster Moves

Defenseman Louis Crevier was called up to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday this week. Crevier has already appeared in 13 NHL games with the Hawks, and this is his second recall of the season. On Monday, defensemen Josh Maniscalco and Andrew Perrott were both recalled from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. Maniscalco went down to Indy on Jan. 11 and produced four points (3G, 1A) in just three games with the Fuel.

Weeks Making Impact from Indy

Rookie goaltender Mitchell Weeks is a perfect 3-0-0-0 with the Hogs since he was recalled from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL on Dec. 30. Weeks made his season debut with Rockford on New Year's Eve and since then has tabbed a 2.00 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. Weeks had shutouts in back-to-back games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel this season prior to his call-up to Rockford on Dec. 30. He pitched a 23-save shutout on Dec. 22 and a 22-save blanking on Dec. 27 for the Fuel before stopping 38 of 41 shots on Dec. 29 with Indy. Between his ECHL and AHL performances, three of Weeks' last six professional appearances have resulted in shutouts.

13th Annual Autism Awareness Night & Jersey Auction

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 13th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, Inc., on Saturday, Jan. 20 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The IceHogs will wear specialty "Blackout" jerseys featuring a neon version of the IceHogs primary logo on the crest of an all black jersey adorned with blue and red Autism Awareness-themed puzzle pieces across the front and the sleeves. The jerseys will be auctioned off during and after the game.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV (Changing from 19.2 to The 365 starting on Dec. 31)! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Oct. 21 vs Chicago: L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 12 at Chicago: L 5-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 17 at Chicago: OTL 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 19 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 16 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 9 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 20 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 27 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 30 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 19 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 21 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wolves, All Time

90-75-12-5

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.