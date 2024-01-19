Wranglers Ready to Battle the 'Birds

January 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers head out on a seven-game road trip beginning in Coachella Valley against the Firebirds on Friday night.

Calgary had their three-game winning streak snapped in their last game on Jan.12, falling 2-1 to the Ontario Reign, and are looking to get back in the win column.

Puck drop: 8pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Jan. 20, 2024 8:00pm @ Bakersfield Mechanics Bank Arena

Jan. 26, 2024 8:00pm @ San Jose Tech CU Arena

Head-2-Head:

The rivalry continues to grow between the Wranglers and Firebirds, who have met three times this season.

Calgary took the first meeting 4-1 back on Nov.11 but dropped the next two games against Coachella Valley at the Scotiabank Saddledome at the beginning of January.

Although the Firebirds have the edge in the season series thus far, the Wranglers have the advantage in the standings, sitting second in the Pacific Division with a 22-10-3-0 and 47 points.

Only five points separate the top five teams in the division, with the Firebirds occupying the fourth spot with 44 points and a 20-11-3-1 record.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Oscar Dansk

Keep your eye on Oscar Dansk tonight.

With the recall of Dustin Wolf to the Calgary Flames, it will be up to Dansk to defend the crease for the Wranglers moving forward.

Dansk turned aside 40 of 41 shots against the Firebirds back on Nov.11 in Coachella Valley the last time the Wolf was up with the Flames.

The Stockholm, SWE netminder is 6-3-2-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a 0.922 Sv% this season.

ONE TIMERS:

Adam Klapka was recalled by the Flames on Jan.18.

Dustin Wolf (16-5-1-4) was recalled to the Flames on Jan.16.

Ilya Nikolaev scored his first career AHL goal against the Firebirds on Nov.11.

Mark Rassell has two goals in four games since joining the Wranglers on a PTO

Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney continue to skate with the Wranglers as they work their way back to game action.

Emilio Pettersen has three points (1g,2a) in three games against Coachella Valley this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.