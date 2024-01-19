Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Bryan Yoon to Professional Tryout Agreement, Loan DiGiacinto to Cyclones

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Bryan Yoon to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

In addition, the club has loaned forward Cristiano DiGiacinto to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Yoon, 25, has appeared in 33 games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies this season. The rookie defender has recorded 17 points (3 g, 14 a) and a +11 +/- rating. His +11 +/- rating leads the Grizzlies.

Before turning pro, the native of Parker, CO, played five seasons for Colorado College. In 167 games with the Tigers, Yoon recorded 72 points (7 g, 65 a). He set career-highs as a freshman during the 2018-19 season, scoring three goals, 23 assists, and 26 points in 41 games. His performance earned him a spot on the NCHC's All-Rookie Team.

The 6'1", 172-point blueliner served as the captain of the Tigers during the 2022-23 campaign. He signed his first professional contract with the Grizzlies on July 21st, 2023.

DiGiacinto, 28, has appeared in six games with the Wolf Pack this season. He's recorded one goal, notching the game-winning tally in the Wolf Pack's 3-2 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on December 30th at the XL Center.

The native of Hamilton, ON, has also appeared in 19 games with the Cyclones this season, scoring 15 points (4 g, 11 a).

