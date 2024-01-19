Milwaukee Hands Texas Fourth Straight Loss

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were handed a fourth consecutive loss in regulation 5-4 by the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Admirals opened the scoring 1:09 into the contest when Zach L'Heureux beat Matt Murray through the legs on a breakaway. Milwaukee then made it 2-0 with a shorthanded goal scored by Egor Afanasyev at 14:40 moments after a Stars' turnover resulting from a broken stick. Logan Stankoven scored on the power play 41 seconds later to cut the Admirals' lead to 2-1 at 15:21. Then at 16:05, Matthew Seminoff scored his third goal of the season to tie the game for Texas. Antonio Stranges scored a third unanswered goal for the Stars at 17:56 to give Texas its first lead of the weekend, 3-2.

The second period saw Jordan Gross score on a shot from the top of the zone that glanced off a Stars' defender and in to tie the game at 10:40. The Admirals reclaimed the lead 4-3 at 16:55 when Mark Jankowski tipped a shot from Keaton Thompson past Murray. Michael Karow evened the score again for the Stars at 19:27 when he snapped a shot past Yaroslav Askarov after the puck bounced out front.

In the third period, Spencer Stastney scored the eventual game-winning goal shorthanded for Milwaukee with 8:34 remaining in regulation. The Admirals hung to win 5-4 and extend their lead over the Stars in the AHL's Central Division to six points.

Askarov picked up the win in goal for the Admirals to improve to 13-6-1 on the season after making 25 saves on 29 shots. Murray came down with the loss to fall to 8-6-1 after making 28 stops in the contest.

The Stars take on the Admirals again on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. to close out the two-game series at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

