AHL Suspends Justin Sourdif for Two Games

January 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The AHL announced today that they have suspended Justin Sourdif for two games.

The suspension comes as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in Wednesday's win over the San Jose Barracuda.

Sourdif will miss both games against Toronto this weekend.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.