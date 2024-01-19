Belleville Falls, 5-2
January 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators kicked off their home-and-home series with the Laval Rocket in a heavy-hitting and physical affair at Place Bell Friday night, that ended in a 5-2 loss.
Laval would score the only goal of the first, by way of Lucas Condotta, beating Leevi Merilainen on a two-on-one rush. Sens defenceman Tyler Kleven tied the game with his second of the season early in the second stanza, splitting the defence and chipping the puck under the arm of Jakub Dobes.
Laval countered with two quick goals from Philippe Maillet and Jan Mysak, before Jacob Larsson would bury his fifth of the year. The big defenceman got in offensively, after a sweet give-and-go in the neutral zone with Angus Crookshank and tucked it between the legs of the Laval netminder to make it 3-2 after two periods. Things turned chippy after that, with the divisional rivals combining for 37 penalty minutes in the period.
The physicality continued into the third period as well, with fights between Belleville Captain Dillon Heatherington and Lucas Condotta, along with Brennan Saulnier tangling with Arber Xhekaj. Laval would score twice more, Mysak's second of the game at 4:17 and then an empty net goal by Brandon Gignac in the final minutes.
The two teams will meet again tomorrow night at CAA Arena, with puck drop set for 7:-00 p.m.
Fast Facts:
#4 Jacob Larsson had a goal and extended his point streak to three games
#9 Angus Crookshank registered his 12th assist of the season
#10 Zack Ostapchuk had an assist and now points in back-to-back games
#13 Egor Sokolov and #15 Matthew Highmore each had four shots on goal
#23 Cole Reinhardt had an assist
#25 Tyler Kleven extended his point streak to three games, by scoring his second goal of the season. He also had three shots on goal and a +3 rating
#35 Leevi Merilainen stopped 30/34 shots
The Senators and Rocket combined for 85 minutes in penalties
Belleville was 1/5 on the power play and 4/5 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill
Sound Bytes:
Senators Head Coach Dave Bell on Friday's game:
"As a team, we didn't play good enough. I admire that we stuck up for each other and didn't back down, but at the end of the day, we're here to win a hockey game and we didn't do that."
Full media availabilities are below.
Next Up:
Saturday January 20, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. ET (Bell Let's Talk Night)
Wednesday January 24, 2024 @ Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators) - 8:00 p.m. ET
Friday January 26, 2024 @ Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) - 7:00 p.m. ET
Saturday January 27, 2024 @ Grand Rapid Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) - 7:00 p.m. ET
Ticket Info:
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.
Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators' Zack Ostapchuk versus Lava Rocket's Brandon Gignac
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2024
- Admirals Capture Sixth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Complete Comeback with 5-4 Overtime Victory Against Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hickey, Papirny Shine In Silver Knights' 4-2 Victory Over Roadrunners - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose By Griffins In Overtime - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Falls, 5-2 - Belleville Senators
- Wolves End IceHogs' Win Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Close Out Road Trip With 4-2 Win Over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Hogs Kick off Weekend with Friday Night Rivalry Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Milwaukee Hands Texas Fourth Straight Loss - Texas Stars
- Amerks Hold off Late Push from Comets - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Surrender Four Unanswered Goals in 4-2 Loss to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Red-Hot Wolves Down IceHogs 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters' Homestand Begins With 4-2 Win Over Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- Samu Strikes Again But Monsters Bounce Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Fall to Crunch in Final Minutes - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Rally Past Bruins, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets' Point Streak Ends in Loss 2-1 to Americans - Utica Comets
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 20 vs. Toronto - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: January 19, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wranglers Ready to Battle the 'Birds - Calgary Wranglers
- Rangers Recall Defenseman Matthew Robertson from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Annunen Reassigned to Eagles by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- AHL Suspends Justin Sourdif for Two Games - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers' Sourdif Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Game #37: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Bryan Yoon to Professional Tryout Agreement, Loan DiGiacinto to Cyclones - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Hogs Kick off Weekend with Friday Night Rivalry Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Set to Battle Bears at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #37: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Falls, 5-2
- Sokolov Scores Again As Sens' Comeback Falls Short In Utica
- Belleville Sens and CAA Highlight Exclusive Benefits for CAA Members
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2023-24 Women in Hockey Night and Pregame Speakers Panel
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for "Super Friday" Game on February 9