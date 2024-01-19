Comets' Point Streak Ends in Loss 2-1 to Americans

Utica, NY. - For the sixth time this season, the Utica Comets stepped onto the ice against the Rochester Americans. The Comets entered the game with an eight game point streak and were hoping to continue moving up the standings as they faced off against a team that is situated three points ahead of them in the North Division. It was a playoff like game but the Comets came up on the losing side of a 2-1 decision. Their point streak ended as they skated away with a regulation loss.

The Amerks scored the only goal of the initial stanza after Brendan Warren deflected a shot passed Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter at 4:07. This goal put Utica down, 1-0 through twenty minutes of action. The Amerks extended their lead on the powerplay at 17:56 when Lukas Rousek hit the back of the net after he was the recipient of a good bounce off a save from Poulter. Through forty minutes of play, the Comets found themselves down, 2-0.

During the final period, the Comets came within reach after defenseman Will MacKinnon strode down the left wing and wristed a shot that found it's way under the cross bar passed Rochester goalie, Dustin Tokarski at 3:07. MacKinnon's first AHL goal was assisted by Ryan Schmelzer and Arnaud Durandeau. This brought the Comets to a 2-1 deficit. Despite the effort to tie the contest with the goaltender pulled late in the game, the Comets couldn't close the gap and skated away with a 2-1.

The Comets are back in action on the road to take on the Syracuse Crunch at Upstate Medical University Arena tomorrow night at 7:00 PM before heading to Laval to play the Rocket on Wednesday and then another game against the Americans at the Blue Cross Arena on Friday, January 26 at 7:05 PM. The next home game for Utica will take place on Saturday, January 27th against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center.

