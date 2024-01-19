Morning Skate Report: January 19, 2024

TUCSON, A.Z. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Tucson Roadrunners this evening for the first game of a back-to-back. Henderson is coming off a 6-4 win over Coachella Valley, with forward Sheldon Rempal (currently recalled to the Vegas Golden Knights) recording the first four-goal game in Silver Knights history and his first career AHL hat trick. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

FORWARD MOMENTUM

The Silver Knights will look to carry momentum from Wednesday's win against the Firebirds into these next two games. After five consecutive losses, including three straight shutouts, Henderson's offense took over the game. In addition to Rempal's milestone four goals, eight different Silver Knights found their way onto the scoresheet.

"I think scoring was the big thing, it was nice to get some goals on the board," said defenseman Dysin Mayo after Friday's morning skate. "We've been struggling in that area lately so that was good for our confidence going forward. And defensively, I think we just worked...we played simple and advanced the puck."

Head Coach Ryan Craig pointed to forward Tyler Benson as one of the catalysts for the resurgence of Henderson's offense. Benson has tallied six points (0G, 6A) in the team's last seven games, including on two of Rempal's Wednesday night goals.

"He's really skating well," said Craig. "He's getting through the neutral zone and supporting the puck. His puck decisions and puck play have improved a lot...he's playing really good hockey."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Rookie forward Josh Doan leads all active skaters in points with 25 (15G, 10A) in 36 games played. His 15 goals also lead the team. Doan has tallied nine points in Tucson's last 10 games, including a six-game point streak with a two-goal game against the Iowa Wild on January 15.

Forward Austin Poganski has been crucial to the Roadrunners' offense over their most recent stretch of play. He stands seventh on the team in both points and goals and has notched five points in Tucson's last five games. Poganski earned a three-point night (2G, 1A) in the team's 4-1 victory over the Wild on January 17.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta is Tucson's only qualified goalie. He has played in 28 of Tucson's 36 games, averaging 2.49 goals against with a .916 save percentage. Villalta holds an 18-9-1 record on the season and has won three straight starts.

FURTHER NOTES

Jakub Brabenec is day to day

Mason Primeau is day to day

