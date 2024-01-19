Hickey, Papirny Shine In Silver Knights' 4-2 Victory Over Roadrunners
January 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights triumphed over the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-2, on Friday evening at Tucson Arena. Brandon Hickey and Lukas Cormier each tallied a goal and an assist, and goaltender Jordan Papirny stopped 41 of 43 shots for a .953 save percentage, a single-game high.
Cormier put the Knights up early with a power-play goal at 6:55 in the first period. Gage Quinney carried the puck high in the slot, then fed Cormier just below the right faceoff dot where he buried a one-timer. Adam Cracknell also collected an assist on the play.
Alex Swetlikoff made it a 2-0 game early in the second with his third goal of the season. After Tucson denied Dysin Mayo's initial drive on net, Hickey threw a backhander on net. Swetlikoff tipped it in to extend Henderson's lead.
Tucson tied the game at two with back-to-back goals from Kelemen and Poganski in the second period.
Hickey sent the Silver Knights into the second intermission with a 3-2 lead. Jake Bischoff collected the puck in Henderson's own zone and then passed the puck to Matt Boudens. Boudens sent the puck up ice to Hickey, who fired in a wrister.
Grigori Denisenko added another power-play goal to give the Knights back a two-goal lead. Assisted by Cormier and Mason Morelli, he blasted in a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle.
The Silver Knights will return to the ice on Saturday evening for their second game against the Roadrunners. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.
