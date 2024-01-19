Rangers Recall Defenseman Matthew Robertson from Wolf Pack

January 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Matthew Robertson from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Robertson, 22, has scored 13 points (2 g, 11 a) in 32 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He is in his third season with the club. Over his three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Robertson has appeared in 154 games and recorded 47 points (8 g, 39 a).

The native of Edmonton, AB, has yet to make his NHL debut.

Robertson was selected in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for four games starting tomorrow night when the 'Battle of Connecticut' takes the stage in Bridgeport. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is next back at the XL Center on Wednesday, January 31st when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town for the first time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.