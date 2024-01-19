Monsters' Homestand Begins With 4-2 Win Over Phantoms

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-2 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 24-10-1-1 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Lehigh Valley's Samu Tuomaala scored at 17:31 of the opening period, but Luca Del Bel Belluz responded with an unassisted goal at 17:43 sending the Monsters to the first intermission tied 1-1. James Malatesta recorded back-to-back markers in the middle frame beginning on the power play at 1:33 with helpers from Stanislav Svozil and Hunter McKown followed by his second at 3:14 off feeds from Justin Pearson and Cole Clayton. Jake Christiansen added a tally on the man advantage at 18:11 assisted by Del Bel Belluz and Malatesta putting Cleveland ahead 4-1 after 40 minutes. The Phantoms pushed back with a goal from Jacob Gaucher at 7:14 of the final frame, but the Monsters stood tall to secure a 4-2 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 24 saves for the win while Lehigh Valley's Cal Petersen stopped 18 shots in defeat.

The Monsters host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a rematch on Saturday, January 20, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 3 0 - - 4 LV 1 0 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 22 2/4 4/4 8 min / 4 inf LV 26 0/4 2/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 24 2 18-5-1 LV Petersen L 18 4 6-6-3 Cleveland Record: 24-10-1-1, 1st North Division Lehigh Valley Record: 16-15-5-1, 7th Atlantic Division

