P-Bruins Fall to Crunch in Final Minutes

January 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Syracuse, NY - A late third period tally broke the tie game as the Providence Bruins fell to the Syracuse Crunch 4-2 on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. Reilly Walsh scored a power play goal, while Georgii Merkulov netted the other goal for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

2:25 into the game, Jack Finley found a rebound off the goaltender's pads at the left post and put it into the back of the net, giving the Crunch a 1-0 lead.

While on the power play, Frederic Brunet sent a pass from the left corner to Walsh cutting down the slot, where he wristed a shot into the upper-left corner of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 3:17 to play in the first frame. Brett Harrison was credited with the secondary assist.

From behind the cage, Justin Brazeau spun around and zipped a pass to Merkulov in the low slot, who one-timed the feed past the glove of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 7:31 left in the second period. Alec Regula received an assist as well.

31 seconds into the third period, Cole Koepke walked the puck down the left wing and fired a shot from the left circle off the crossbar and across the goal line, tying the game at 2-2.

With 1:30 remaining in the third period, Declan Carlile's shot from the left circle whistled inside the far post, giving the Crunch a 3-2 lead.

With 27 seconds left in the third period, Jack Thompson scored on the empty net goal from his own defensive zone, extending the Syracuse lead to 4-2.

Stats

Merkulov has points in each of his last five games with seven total in the streak. He leads the team with 16 goals and 35 points.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 29 of the 26 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 18 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-5, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, January 21 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.

