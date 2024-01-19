Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

(Hartford, CT) - The Hershey Bears close out their three-game road trip tonight in Connecticut as they take on the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Hershey Bears (29-7-0-2) at Hartford Wolf Pack (19-9-5-0)

January 19, 2024 | 7 p.m. | Game 39 | XL Center

Referees: Beau Halkidis (48), Graedy Hamilton (41)

Linespersons: Dylan Pitera (97), Nick Briganti (58)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in-progress), Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears picked up a point on Monday in a 2-1 shootout loss at Bridgeport. Chase Priskie scored Hershey's lone goal to tie the game at 1-1 late in the third period, and Clay Stevenson made 24 saves. Hartford is coming off a 3-2 overtime victory at home over Providence on Sunday. Mac Hollowell tied the game at 2-2 at 10:42 of the third period, and Brandon Scanlin scored at 1:44 of overtime to give Hartford the win.

BACK TO THE CONSTITUTION STATE:

Less than a week after visiting the Bridgeport Islanders, the Bears have made the drive back to Connecticut, as they take on the Wolf Pack for the second time this season tonight - their first visit of the season to Hartford. The Bears hosted Hartford on Jan. 6, in which the Wolf Pack came away with a 5-3 win and prevented Hershey from extending its win streak to 10 games. After this Friday's game, the two clubs will reconvene for a pair of games in late March. Hartford (23.7%) and Hershey (22.2%) possess the two top-ranked power-play units in the Eastern Conference.

IORIO REACHES 100TH AHL/BEARS GAME:

Defenseman Vincent Iorio is slated to play in his 100th career American Hockey League game - all with the Bears - this evening. The second-year pro has 33 points (6g, 27a) in 99 career games for the Chocolate and White, and his four goals for the Bears this season leads Hershey's blue line.

BEARS BITES:

Jimmy Huntington needs three points for 100 in his AHL career...Hershey is a league-best 22-1-0-1 when scoring first...The Bears have allowed the fewest goals against and shots against per game, at 2.16 and 26.00 respectively...Garrett Roe has 11 points (5g, 6a) in his last 12 games...Hershey is 9-2-0-1 on the road when scoring in the first period, and 7-1-0-1 on the road when not allowing a goal in the first period.

ON THIS DATE:

Jan. 19, 1991 - Rookie forward Craig Fisher recorded three goals, including the game-winner, in a 4-3 victory over the Capital District Islanders at Hersheypark Arena. Fisher went on to lead the Bears in goals that season, finishing with 41, a mark that stands to this day for Bears rookies.

