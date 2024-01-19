Bojangles Game Preview: January 20 vs. Toronto

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

The Checkers' whirlwind week wraps up with a visit from north of the border. The two-game tilt marks the third and fourth meetings between the Checkers and Marlies, but the first on home ice for Charlotte. The first two matchups came early on in the season and were both tight affairs, with the Checkers earning a come-from-behind 3-2 win in the first matchup and suffering a tough 4-2 defeat in the rematch.

THE STORYLINES

Heating Up

The Checkers enter the weekend series on a bit of a heater. They have picked up wins in each of their last three outings - outsourcing opponents 14-7 in that stretch - and have recorded at least a point in seven of their last 10 games.

On the other end of the ice, Toronto has had a rough first half and currently finds itself in last place in the North Division. Over the last nine games the Marlies have registered a 1-6-2-0 record - though the lone win was a decisive 8-0 romp over the Senators last week.

Sorely Missed

Justin Sourdif has had the hottest hand of any Checkers as of late - posting three points, three points and two points in his last three games, respectively. Charlotte will be without his services this weekend, though, as the second-year forward will be serving a two-game suspension following an illegal hit to the head in Wednesday's win over San Jose.

Home Cooking

The Checkers have started to embrace their home-ice advantage this season, and are now 11-7-2-0 in Charlotte. That gives them the third highest home win total in the Eastern Conference and they'll look to keep that rolling against a Marlies squad that is 6-6-0-1 away from Toronto - tied for the second fewest road wins in the conference.

Good Knight

The Checkers have been leaning on Spencer Knight between the pipes over the last few months - he has appeared in each of the last eight games and in 14 of the last 16 - and he's been pitching gems as of late. The second-year pro has three straight wins with three total goals allowed (one of those appearances was a third period and overtime in relief) and has surrendered just seven goals over his last five appearances.

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Mackie Samoskevich - 16 points in last 14 games

Justin Sourdif - 8 points in last 3 games

Wilmer Skoog - 5 points in last 5 games

Toronto

Kieffer Bellow - 15 points in last 12 games

Topi Niemela - 4 points in last 4 games

Ryan Tverberg - 8 points in last 5 games

THE QUOTES

Checkers defenseman Mike Benning on the current winning streak

"I think we're getting some chemistry among the group. We're working hard and it's paying off. It's been good."

Benning on this busy stretch of the schedule

"You come in and you want to compete and you want to win. We want to get that consistency in our game and these last four games have been really consistent. We're finding a groove within the group and it's paying off."

Benning on preparing to face the Marlies

"It's just about focusing on us. I think we've been playing pretty good these last couple of games, so if we just keep that up, they'll have to worry about us."

THE PROMOS

Saturday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. - Checkers vs. Toronto

Faith Night presented by HIS Radio 96.5 - discounted tickets for church and worship groups. Please email [email protected] for more information

Sunday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. - Checkers vs. Toronto

Country Music Day presented by CEENTA

Family Game presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites - save 40% when purchasing at least four tickets online

THE INFO

Puck drops on Saturday's game at 4 p.m. and Sunday's game at 1p.m., with doors opening one hour before that. If you can't make it to the Coliseum, you can listen to the game for free on the Checkers app or watch on AHLTV.

