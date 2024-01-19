Admirals Capture Sixth Straight Win
January 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Mequon native Spencer Stastney scored the game-winning goal shorthanded with less than nine minutes to play in the game to lead the Admirals to their sixth straight victory in a 5-4 win over Texas on Friday night at Panther Arena.
The victory kept the Admirals undefeated in 2024 and increased their lead over second-place Texas to six points in the Central Division.
Egor Afanasyev also scored shorthanded and dished out two assists for his second straight three-point night, while Stastney (1g-1a) and Mark Jankowski (1g-1a) registered two-point games to pace the Ads offense. Zach L'Heureux and Jordan Gross also lit the lamp for Milwaukee. Yaroslav Askarov stopped 25 shots to earn the win in net for the Ads to extend his personal winning streak to six games.
The shorthanded tallies for Afanasyev and Stastney marked the first time since March 5th, 2019, that the Ads had multiple shorties in a home contest.
The first 20 minutes were wild as the Ads jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on goals from L'Heureux and Afanasyev, however Texas countered with three straight tallies in a 2:35 span to grab a 3-2 advantage.
Gross and Jankowski would put Milwaukee back on top in the sandwich frame, but the Stars Michael Karow scored with only 33 seconds to play in the stanza to deadlock the score at four after 40 minutes and setting the stage for Stastney's heroics.
The Admirals and Stars get right back at it on Saturday night for a 6 pm puck drop from Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2024
- Admirals Capture Sixth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Complete Comeback with 5-4 Overtime Victory Against Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hickey, Papirny Shine In Silver Knights' 4-2 Victory Over Roadrunners - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose By Griffins In Overtime - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Falls, 5-2 - Belleville Senators
- Wolves End IceHogs' Win Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Close Out Road Trip With 4-2 Win Over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Hogs Kick off Weekend with Friday Night Rivalry Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Milwaukee Hands Texas Fourth Straight Loss - Texas Stars
- Amerks Hold off Late Push from Comets - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Surrender Four Unanswered Goals in 4-2 Loss to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Red-Hot Wolves Down IceHogs 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters' Homestand Begins With 4-2 Win Over Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- Samu Strikes Again But Monsters Bounce Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Fall to Crunch in Final Minutes - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Rally Past Bruins, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets' Point Streak Ends in Loss 2-1 to Americans - Utica Comets
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 20 vs. Toronto - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: January 19, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wranglers Ready to Battle the 'Birds - Calgary Wranglers
- Rangers Recall Defenseman Matthew Robertson from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Annunen Reassigned to Eagles by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- AHL Suspends Justin Sourdif for Two Games - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers' Sourdif Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Game #37: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Bryan Yoon to Professional Tryout Agreement, Loan DiGiacinto to Cyclones - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Hogs Kick off Weekend with Friday Night Rivalry Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Set to Battle Bears at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #37: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Capture Sixth Straight Win
- Ads Host Texas in Battle of Division Leaders
- Admirals Sign Hodgson to PTO
- Admirals Earn Fifth Straight Win
- Askarov Nets Another Shutout