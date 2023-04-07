Moose Announce 2022-23 Player Award Winners

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced its 2022-23 player award winners this evening prior to tonight's final regular season home game.

FloForm Countertops Most Valuable Player Award - Declan Chisholm

Chisholm, 23, posted career highs across multiple categories this season, tallying 43 points (5G, 38A) through 59 games. The defender ranks second on the Moose in points and leads the team in assists. Chisholm is tied for fourth on the team with three game-winning goals, including two overtime winners. He also paces the club with 22 power play points (3G, 19A). Heading into the final week of the season, the Bowmanville, Ont. product is seventh among AHL defenders in points.

2021-22 Winner: Cole Maier

Best Defenceman Award - Leon Gawanke

Gawanke, 23, set a new career high this season with 38 points (16G, 22A) in 63 games. The Berlin, Germany native's 16 goals are tied for the second-most scored in a single season by a Moose defenceman and rank him second among AHL defenders this season. Gawanke, who recently appeared in his 200th career AHL game, is currently tied for sixth among defencemen in Moose history with 107 career points (31G, 76A). The defender is tied for second on the Moose this season with seven power play goals and is second among the team's defencemen with 15 power play points.

2021-22 Winner: Johnathan Kovacevic

Rookie of the Year Award - Dean Stewart

Stewart, 24, has recorded 17 points (1G, 16A) over the span of 56 games. The Portage la Prairie, Man. product's 16 assists lead Moose rookies, while his 17 points are tied for second among the group. Manitoba's top-scoring rookie defender also ranks second among first-year Moose with five power play points (5A). Stewart is the second Manitoban to be named Rookie of the Year and the first defenceman since 2018-19 to capture the award.

2021-22 Winner: Greg Meireles

EPRA Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award - Jimmy Oligny

Oligny, 29, created his own unique program in conjunction with the Kinship and Foster Family Network of Manitoba, hosting foster families at Manitoba Moose home games. Oligny is a major supporter of the True North Youth Foundation, contributing to multiple initiatives. This is Oligny's third time named the Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award winner, tying him with Jimmy Roy for the most all-time.

2021-22 Winner: Jimmy Oligny

Fan Favourite Award - Jansen Harkins

Harkins, 25, has tallied 43 points (21G, 22A) in 39 games this season. The North Vancouver, B.C. product set new career-high numbers in goals, points, power play goals and shorthanded markers. Harkins also co-leads the Moose with five game-winning goals. Harkins has 125 points (48G, 77A) in 195 career AHL games, all with the Moose. The forward also suited up in 22 games for the Winnipeg Jets this season and tallied five points (3G, 2A).

2021-22 Winner: Declan Chisholm

The Manitoba Moose begin their final road trip of the 2022-23 regular season Tuesday, April 11 against the Texas Stars. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on CJOB.com/sports the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

