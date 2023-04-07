Bears End Road Trip with 3-2 Win Over Thunderbirds
April 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Springfield, MA)-Sam Anas broke a 2-2 tie with a power-play goal in the third period and the Hershey Bears (42-17-5-4) picked up a 3-2 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds (36-24-3-5) on Friday night at the MassMutual Center. The victory gave Hershey a 4-0-0-0 sweep of the regular season series against Springfield; the Bears also finished their five-game road trip with a 4-1-0-0 record.
Hendrix Lapierre scored his 12th of the season just 2:11 into the first period off a shot that banked in past Joel Hofer off the skate of a Springfield defender; Garrett Pilon earned an assist.
The Thunderbirds tied the game at 1-1 at 13:45 during a broken play that was initially waved off, but a subsequent video review overturned the initial call and awarded Mikhail Abramov a goal for Springfield.
The Bears re-took the lead at 16:08 as Pilon scored an unassisted goal off a steal in the attacking zone and a subsequent shot upstairs for his 10th of the season.
Springfield drew level again in the second period with a goal from Keean Washkurak at the 3:34 mark.
Anas scored the game-winner at 5:34 of the third period while the Bears held the man advantage, as Anas beat Hofer from the right circle, with assists to Joe Snively and Bobby Nardella.
Shots finished 39-32 in favor of the Thunderbirds. Shepard went 37-for-39 in the win, his 19th of the season; Hofer was 29-for-32 for Springfield. The Bears were 1-for-2 on the power play; the Thunderbirds finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Charlotte Checkers for Berks Ham Shoot Night on Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2023
- Wild Fall 4-1 to Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Playoff Bound With Overtime Win Over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Grimaldi Grabs Two Points For Rockford Against Former Team - Rockford IceHogs
- Arvid Holm Ended With 22 Saves And The Moose Home Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Cooper Marody's Big Night Cuts Magic Number to 3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Griffins End Weekend Series With 3-1 Loss To Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Win Sixth Straight, Cruise To 6-2 Victory Over Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Keep Rolling by Taming Wild 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Sevigny, Maclean Both Score on Friday Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears End Road Trip with 3-2 Win Over Thunderbirds - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Suffer Hard-Fought, 3-1 Loss to P-Bruins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Anas, Hershey Squeak Past T-Birds, 3-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters' Third Period Comeback Secures 5-4 Win Over Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Clinch Calder Cup Playoffs Berth, Fall to Amerks, 2-1, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Fall 5-2 in Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Daws Perfect in Comets' Victory Over Marlies, 5-0 - Utica Comets
- Bussi's 36 Saves Lead P-Bruins to Victory Over Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Fall 5-2 in Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Can Clinch Playoffs Tonight - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Announce 2022-23 Player Award Winners - Manitoba Moose
- Capitals Recall Beck Malenstyn from Bears - Hershey Bears
- Florida Reassigns Mack Guzda to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- SERIES Preview: APRIL 7 VS. BAK - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ludwig Persson Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Host the Islanders in Crucial Battle for Playoff Positioning - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023-24 Home Opener on Friday, October 20 - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Four Players to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #69 - Texas Stars at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Begin Weekend Series in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.