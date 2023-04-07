Bears End Road Trip with 3-2 Win Over Thunderbirds

April 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Springfield, MA)-Sam Anas broke a 2-2 tie with a power-play goal in the third period and the Hershey Bears (42-17-5-4) picked up a 3-2 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds (36-24-3-5) on Friday night at the MassMutual Center. The victory gave Hershey a 4-0-0-0 sweep of the regular season series against Springfield; the Bears also finished their five-game road trip with a 4-1-0-0 record.

Hendrix Lapierre scored his 12th of the season just 2:11 into the first period off a shot that banked in past Joel Hofer off the skate of a Springfield defender; Garrett Pilon earned an assist.

The Thunderbirds tied the game at 1-1 at 13:45 during a broken play that was initially waved off, but a subsequent video review overturned the initial call and awarded Mikhail Abramov a goal for Springfield.

The Bears re-took the lead at 16:08 as Pilon scored an unassisted goal off a steal in the attacking zone and a subsequent shot upstairs for his 10th of the season.

Springfield drew level again in the second period with a goal from Keean Washkurak at the 3:34 mark.

Anas scored the game-winner at 5:34 of the third period while the Bears held the man advantage, as Anas beat Hofer from the right circle, with assists to Joe Snively and Bobby Nardella.

Shots finished 39-32 in favor of the Thunderbirds. Shepard went 37-for-39 in the win, his 19th of the season; Hofer was 29-for-32 for Springfield. The Bears were 1-for-2 on the power play; the Thunderbirds finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Charlotte Checkers for Berks Ham Shoot Night on Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.