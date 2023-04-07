Daws Perfect in Comets' Victory Over Marlies, 5-0

Utica, NY. - The Comets headed into the penultimate weekend of the regular season stepping onto the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center against the eventual North Division regular season winners, the Toronto Marlies. Having gained only one point against them in the previous five outings, the Comets were hungry for a victory to help push them in the standings and to make a statement against the top squad in the division. In the contest, the Comets came out roaring and never looked back as they used an explosion of second period goals and solid goaltending from Nico Daws to secure two more points in the standings in a 5-0 win.

In the first period, the Comets scored on the only goal of the period after Jeremy Groleau's wrist shot slid under the pad of Marlies netminder Dennis Hildeby at 18:10. The goal was Groleau's second of the season and it was assisted by Timur Ibragimov and Graeme Clarke. The Comets lead 1-0 after twenty minutes of action.

The Comets extended their lead in the second period after Nolan Stevens slipped behind the Toronto defense a rifled a shot into the Marlies net at 4:53. Stevens scored his 13th goal of the season and it was assisted by Tyler Wotherspoon and Simon Nemec giving the Comets a 2-0 lead. It was a power-play tally for the Comets that came next and the shot by Reilly Walsh from Graeme Clarke that made it happen. The goal scored at 17:01 was Walsh's 8th of the season from Clarke and Nolan Foote put Utica up, 3-0. As the period was near its conclusion, Ryan Schmelzer found room down the left wing and went to the net before shoveling a pass to Clarke who fired it home at 19:14. It was Clarke's team leading 24th goal which leads the team and it was also assisted by Mason Geersten. As the period ended, the Comets were up 4-0.

In the final period, Nolan Stevens added another goal on the night after potting home the Nemec rebound chance at 13:51. This sent the Comets to a 5-0 lead on Stevens' 14th of the season. As the period wore on, the Comets dominated, and Nico Daws ended the night stopping all 20 shots he faced securing the shutout victory in a 5-0 defeat of the North Division's top team.

