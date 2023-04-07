IceHogs Begin Weekend Series in Milwaukee

Milwaukee, Wis. - The Rockford IceHogs tangle with the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 7 p.m. on the front end of a home-and-home series. Tonight's bout is the eighth rendezvous between the division rivals, and the IceHogs are 2-3-0-2 against the Admirals this season.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 31-26-5-4, 71 points (5th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 39-22-4-2, 84 points (2nd, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Having a personal record year, forward Rocco Grimaldi registered a pair of assists on Sunday night and leads the IceHogs with 64 points (29G, 35A). Forward Brett Seney tallied a pair of lamp lighters on Sunday night and ranks third for Rockford with 50 points (21G, 29A).

Milwaukee is led by forward Cole Schneider (23G, 23A) who paces the Admirals in goals and points. Forward John Leonard ranks second for the Admirals among active skaters with 38 points (14G, 24A).

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs topped the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-1 at the BMO Center on Sunday night. Brett Seney tallied twice, including an empty-netter in the third period. Luke Philp struck the first goal of the contest, Jakub Galvas netted his third lamp lighter of the season, and Andrew Perrott registered his first AHL goal and assist. Arvid Soderblom turned away 36 of 37 Grand Rapids shots to earn his 11th win of the season.

Robinson Approaching Milestone

ï»¿On Sunday against Grand Rapids, forward Buddy Robinson skated in his 599th professional game. The 10-year pro is just one appearance away from the 600-game plateau and could reach the mark tonight in Milwaukee. Robinson has 288 points (132G, 156A) in his 599 games spanning across the ECHL, AHL and NHL. The IceHogs are the 11th team that the well-respected veteran has appeared for as a professional.

Perrott's Firsts

Andrew Perrott scored his first AHL goal and assist on Sunday against the Griffins. The defenseman signed an AHL contract with the IceHogs at the start of the 2022-23 season and racked up 20 points (4G, 16A) and 77 penalty minutes in 51 games with Indy this season. Perrott played his first game with Rockford on Feb. 24 and notched his first multipoint AHL game on Apr. 2.

New High Score

Ranking fourth for Rockford and setting a new career high of 46 points, forward Luke Philp scored his 24th goal of the season on Sunday against the Griffins and has marked eight points in the last eight games. Forward Brett Seney ranks third for the Hogs and recorded a career high of 21 goals this season with a pair of tallies on Sunday night.

Galvas Gets Three

Jakub Galvas registered his third goal of the season on Sunday against Grand Rapids. Last season, Galvas finished the 2021-22 campaign with 20 points (2G, 18A). Currently this season, the defenseman has notched 27 points (3G, 24A) and set a new career high in goals, assists, and points.

The Streak Is Broken

The IceHogs had not won a game in regulation at the BMO Center since New Year's Eve. For the first time since Dec. 31, the IceHogs won in regulation at the BMO Center against the Griffins on Sunday night. Rockford's most recent regulation win was on the road against Iowa on Feb. 24, when the Hogs beat the Wild 3-1.

Postseason Tracker

The IceHogs rank 5th in the Central Division with 71 points. Despite a 31-26-5-4 record this season, Rockford has played 24 overtime contests and only has 16 wins in regulation. Trailing the Iowa Wild's 74 points, the Hogs' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 11.

Salute To Screw City And The IceHogs' Annual Live Jersey Auction Night

ï»¿The Rockford IceHogs are proud to welcome the return of the Annual Live Jersey Auction presented by Insurance King. On Saturday against the Milwaukee Admirals, the team will rebrand as the Screw City IceHogs and wear unique Screw City jerseys to honor the industrial history of Rockford. The jerseys will be sold at a live auction following the game with all proceeds benefitting the IceHogs Community Fund. In addition, the first 1500 fans at the game will receive a Screw City hat courtesy of BMO.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Wed., Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 4-6 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Milwaukee, 6-4 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 26 at Milwaukee, 3-5 L Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 7 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 SOW Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 27 at Milwaukee, 4-8 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Feb. 10 at Milwaukee, 1-2 SOL Recap & Highlights

Sat., Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee, 3-4 SOL Recap & Highlights

Fri., Apr. 7 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 8 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 16 at Milwaukee, 5:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

71-71-9-11

