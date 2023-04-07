Capitals Recall Beck Malenstyn from Bears

Hershey, PA)-The Washington Capitals, NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has recalled forward Beck Malenstyn from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Malenstyn, 25, has recorded 10 points (7g, 3a) in 39 games with Hershey this season. Malenstyn's 0.26 points-per-game is the second-highest rate of his career (2019-20: 0.33). In addition, Malenstyn ranks tied for first on the Bears in shorthanded goals (1).

The Delta, British Columbia native has appeared in five games with Washington this season, recording two points (1g, 1a). The 6'3", 206-pound forward scored one goal in 12 games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season. Malenstyn recorded his first career NHL goal and point on Nov. 30, 2021, against the Florida Panthers. In 20 career NHL games with the Capitals, Malenstyn has recorded three points (2g, 1a) and a +3 plus/minus rating.

Malenstyn recorded 16 points (10g, 6a) in 65 games with the Bears in 2021-22, establishing an AHL career high in goals and tying a career high in points. Malenstyn finished the season ranked tied for third on Hershey in game-winning goals (3) and sixth in games played. Malenstyn appeared in all three of Hershey's playoff games, recording one goal. In 224 career AHL games with Hershey, Malenstyn recorded 57 points (31g, 26a).

The Capitals selected Malenstyn with their fifth-round pick, 145th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

