Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

(Springfield, MA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they face the Springfield Thunderbirds tonight for the final time this season. Tonight's contest concludes a five-game road trip, in which Hershey has gone 3-1-0-0.

Hershey Bears (41-17-5-4) at Springfield Thunderbirds (36-23-3-5)

April 7, 2023 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 68 | MassMutual Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Peter Schlittenhardt (#12)

Linespersons: Brandon Grillo (#79), Shawn Oliver (#56)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears lost their hold on first place in the Atlantic Division following a 3-1 defeat to the Providence Bruins on Wednesday. Shane Bowers scored twice for the Bruins and the Bears didn't get on the board until 3:19 of the third period when Beck Malenstyn scored. Vinni Lettieri iced the game with an empty-net goal for Providence. The Thunderbirds earned a point on Tuesday in a 4-3 road overtime loss to the Bridgeport Islanders. Trailing 2-1 early in the third, Nikita Alexandrov and Keenan Washkurak scored to put Springfield up 3-2, but Chris Terry scored with under six minutes to play to tie the game, and Andy Andreoff scored in overtime for Bridgeport.

FIGHT TO THE FINISH:

The Bears are already assured of a playoff berth and a first-round bye; now the Atlantic Division crown is all that remains. While Hershey no longer controls its destiny with respect to the division title following Wednesday's loss at Providence, the Bears are still capable of finishing with their first 100-point season since the 2014-15 campaign. The Bruins, meanwhile, host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tonight.

BEARS SEEK SWEEP OF T-BIRDS:

Hershey has already posted a 3-0-0-0 record against Springfield this season, winning a pair of home games and their lone prior visit to the MassMutual Center on Nov. 23, a 2-1 win. In that game, Mason Morelli broke a 1-1 tie midway through the third period to net the game-winner, and Hunter Shepard made 26 saves, including a highlight-reel glove save that garnered an appearance as the No. 2 play of the night on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10.

COULD BORGY BE BACK?:

Tonight's game could mark the return of forward Henrik Borgstrom to the Bears lineup. Borgstrom skated on a line with Connor McMichael and Sam Anas at practice on Thursday, and last suited up for the Bears on March 15 at Lehigh Valley. The former Thunderbird leads Hershey in scoring against Springfield this season with five points (1g, 4a) in three games.

BEARS BITES:

Mike Vecchione needs two goals to reach 100 in his pro career...Sam Anas is four assists away from 200 in his pro career...Hershey is second in the league and first in the Eastern Conference with 2.49 goals-against per game...Jake Massie is two games away from his 100th career AHL contest...Aaron Ness is four points from his 300th AHL point...The Bears have the only goaltending duo in the AHL with at least 18 wins each, as Zach Fucale is tied for eighth in wins with 20, and Hunter Shepard is tied for 12th with 18.

