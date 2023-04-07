Monsters' Third Period Comeback Secures 5-4 Win Over Rocket

LAVAL, QC - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Laval Rocket 5-4 on Friday night at Place Bell. With the win, the Monsters are now 31-29-5-2 and currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Cole Sillinger opened the scoring at 9:40 of the first period assisted by Alex Whelan and Owen Sillinger, but Laval's Emil Heineman responded at 13:55 tying the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. The Rocket started the middle frame with two goals 18 seconds apart from Anthony Richard at 2:08 and Xavier Simoneau at 2:26. Tyler Angle notched a tally at 3:22 off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Justin Richards cutting Laval's lead but Mattias Norlinder responded at 17:16 sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 4-2. The Monsters had a commanding final frame beginning with a power-play marker from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 1:03 assisted by David Jiricek and Cole Sillinger followed by another tally on the man advantage from Fix-Wolansky at 5:53 with helpers from Jiricek and Josh Dunne. Cole Sillinger grabbed the game-winning goal at 10:47 off a feed from Whelan bringing the final score to 5-4.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves for the win while Laval's Cayden Primeau made 28 saves in defeat.

The Monsters conclude their road trip against the Belleville Senators on Saturday, April 8, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 3 - - 5 LAV 1 3 0 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 33 2/3 3/3 15 min / 6 inf LAV 32 0/3 1/3 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 28 4 18-14-5 LAV Primeau L 28 5 16-15-6 Cleveland Record: 31-29-5-2, 5th North Division Laval Record: 29-29-7-3, 6th North Division

