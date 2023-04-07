Roadrunners Can Clinch Playoffs Tonight

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners can clinch a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs as early as this evening when they host the Texas Stars at 7 p.m. from Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners will clinch a playoff spot tonight with:

A Tucson win against Texas

A San Jose loss in regulation to Colorado

Playoff schedule information will follow as seeding is finalized.

Tucson returns home from a six-game road trip that saw them increase their lead on the AHL's playoff line with a 3-1-1-1 mark as they captured eight of a possible 12 standings points.

The Roadrunners officially began their campaign for Mike Carcone as the AHL's Most Valuable Player on Sunday with the hashtag #CarconeMVP. Carcone sits as the leading scorer in the American Hockey League with 31 goals, 49 assists and 80 total points. He also is the only player in the league to rank in the top five in the AHL in goals (3rd), assists (4th), power-play goals (2nd), power-play points (2nd) and shots on goal (1st). The 26-year-old possesses the longest scoring streak in the AHL this season at 15 games, which is the longest the league has seen since December 2019. The Roadrunners will employ the hashtag on their social media accounts throughout the final two weeks of the regular season, with fans encouraged to get involved and show their support for the third-year Roadrunner. To see Carcone's latest stats and progress, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/CarconeMVP.

The Roadrunners open their final home stand of the season tonight with Tucson is Everything Night, featuring $3 Hot Dogs and $3 Soft Drinks. As part of Tucson is Everything, Roadrunners players will be donating game tickets to some of their favorite local non-profit organizations and taking a postgame picture with the organization. The series finale on Saturday, April 8 is Autism Acceptance Night Presented by Intermountain Centers. The Tucson Arena will have a Sensory Room available at the game that night for those in the audience that would like to take a break from the crowd and hockey action, while fans are encouraged to leave their cowbells at home. The Sensory Room is also courtesy of Intermountain Centers, an Arizona-based nonprofit with more information available on their website at IntermountainCenters.org. Player-signed Autism Acceptance Mystery Pucks are available to purchase for $20, along with bid to win opportunities for themed Roadrunners Locker Room Name Plates on the DASH app and at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Community, with all proceeds benefitting Roadrunners Community Efforts in Southern Arizona. The fourth meeting of the season with the Stars is the sixth and final Roadrunners game to be broadcast live in Southern Arizona on The CW Tucson, with Tucson.com's Brett Fera joining "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny on the call. Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs are available for Saturday's series finale that include 4 tickets, 4 hats, and a gift card to Rudy's Texas B-B-Q at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Rudys. The Roadrunners will host the San Jose Barracuda for a two-game series the following weekend to close out the regular season, with information on the full homestand available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

