Wild Fall 4-1 to Wolves

April 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild entered the third period at Wells Fargo Arena Friday night needing to make up a one-goal deficit, but the Chicago Wolves scored three times in the final frame to take the first game of a home-and-home series by a 4-1 score. Steven Fogarty scored Iowa's lone goal.

Mackenzie MacEachern put the Wolves up 1-0 with nine seconds left in the opening period with a power-play goal when he punched a rebound past Jesper Wallstedt (21 saves)

Chicago outshot Iowa 8-4 in the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the intermission.

The two teams played a scoreless middle frame. Iowa peppered Zachary Sawchenko (28 saves) with 16 shots in the second period but could not solve the Chicago netminder.

The Wild outshot the Wolves 20-14 through 40 minutes but still trailed 1-0.

Jamieson Rees put a backdoor pass from Zach Senyshyn into the net 1:28 into the third period to widen Chicago's advantage to 2-0.

Iowa conceded a third goal to Chicago at 7:38 of the third when Ryan Suzuki scored off the rush with a wrister from the right circle.

The Wolves went up 4-0 with another tally from Suzuki 3:04 later.

Fogarty made the score 4-1 with 5:03 remaining when he one-timed a saucer pass from Marco Rossi past Sawchenko. Nic Petan picked up a secondary assist on the goal.

Iowa outshot Chicago 30-25. The Wild were 0-for-1 on the power play while the Wolves were 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Iowa heads to Allstate Arena for a rematch with Chicago Saturday at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.