Wild Fall 4-1 to Wolves
April 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild entered the third period at Wells Fargo Arena Friday night needing to make up a one-goal deficit, but the Chicago Wolves scored three times in the final frame to take the first game of a home-and-home series by a 4-1 score. Steven Fogarty scored Iowa's lone goal.
Mackenzie MacEachern put the Wolves up 1-0 with nine seconds left in the opening period with a power-play goal when he punched a rebound past Jesper Wallstedt (21 saves)
Chicago outshot Iowa 8-4 in the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the intermission.
The two teams played a scoreless middle frame. Iowa peppered Zachary Sawchenko (28 saves) with 16 shots in the second period but could not solve the Chicago netminder.
The Wild outshot the Wolves 20-14 through 40 minutes but still trailed 1-0.
Jamieson Rees put a backdoor pass from Zach Senyshyn into the net 1:28 into the third period to widen Chicago's advantage to 2-0.
Iowa conceded a third goal to Chicago at 7:38 of the third when Ryan Suzuki scored off the rush with a wrister from the right circle.
The Wolves went up 4-0 with another tally from Suzuki 3:04 later.
Fogarty made the score 4-1 with 5:03 remaining when he one-timed a saucer pass from Marco Rossi past Sawchenko. Nic Petan picked up a secondary assist on the goal.
Iowa outshot Chicago 30-25. The Wild were 0-for-1 on the power play while the Wolves were 1-for-3 with the man advantage.
Iowa heads to Allstate Arena for a rematch with Chicago Saturday at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2023
- Wild Fall 4-1 to Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Playoff Bound With Overtime Win Over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Grimaldi Grabs Two Points For Rockford Against Former Team - Rockford IceHogs
- Arvid Holm Ended With 22 Saves And The Moose Home Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Cooper Marody's Big Night Cuts Magic Number to 3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Griffins End Weekend Series With 3-1 Loss To Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Win Sixth Straight, Cruise To 6-2 Victory Over Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Keep Rolling by Taming Wild 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Sevigny, Maclean Both Score on Friday Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears End Road Trip with 3-2 Win Over Thunderbirds - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Suffer Hard-Fought, 3-1 Loss to P-Bruins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Anas, Hershey Squeak Past T-Birds, 3-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters' Third Period Comeback Secures 5-4 Win Over Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Clinch Calder Cup Playoffs Berth, Fall to Amerks, 2-1, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Fall 5-2 in Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Daws Perfect in Comets' Victory Over Marlies, 5-0 - Utica Comets
- Bussi's 36 Saves Lead P-Bruins to Victory Over Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Fall 5-2 in Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Can Clinch Playoffs Tonight - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Announce 2022-23 Player Award Winners - Manitoba Moose
- Capitals Recall Beck Malenstyn from Bears - Hershey Bears
- Florida Reassigns Mack Guzda to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- SERIES Preview: APRIL 7 VS. BAK - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ludwig Persson Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Host the Islanders in Crucial Battle for Playoff Positioning - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023-24 Home Opener on Friday, October 20 - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Four Players to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #69 - Texas Stars at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Begin Weekend Series in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.