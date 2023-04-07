Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves

The Iowa Wild host the first game of a home-and-home series against the Chicago Wolves Friday at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena on Fan Appreciation Night. The first 1,500 fans will receive a trading card giveaway, presented by The Rookie and Upper Deck, and a team photo giveaway, presented by KXnO. Iowa's "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth is eight with five games to play.

MATCHUP HISTORY

The Iowa Wild enter their home-and-home set against the Chicago Wolves seeking the team's first four-win season against their opponent since 2018-19, when Iowa went 4-2-2-0 against Chicago. The Wild have won four games in a season against the Wolves three times; the other two seasons were 2017-18 and Iowa's inaugural season in 2013-14. Chicago is Iowa's second-most played opponent in team history (86 games) behind the Rockford IceHogs (100 games).

IOWA STREAKS

- Nic Petan has points in each of his last seven games (6-8=14)

- Iowa's goaltenders have not allowed more than three goals against per game in their last 16 combined starts

- The Wild are 10-5-0-1 over that span

- Iowa has scored a first period goal in each of the last four games

CHICAGO STREAKS

- Mackenzie MacEachern (1-4=5), Zach Senyshyn (0-3=3), Malte Stromwall (0-3=3), and Vasily Ponomarev (4-3=7) each enter Friday's game riding three-game point streaks

- Zachary Sawchenko has won each of his last three starts

- The Wolves are on a five-game winning streak

