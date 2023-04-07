Penguins Suffer Hard-Fought, 3-1 Loss to P-Bruins

April 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins battled to a 3-1 loss against the Providence Bruins on Friday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (25-30-7-6) put its nose to the grindstone against the East's top team, generating 37 total shots. Jami Krannila tallied his first pro goal with a man-advantage marker in the third period, but that was the only time their Penguins' hard work resulted in a goal.

After a quiet first period, Penguins goalie Dustin Tokarski put on a show during the middle frame. Tokarski stunned the Providence crowd by making a diving, Superman save at 8:32 of the period. A dump in by the Bruins hit a glitch in the boards and careened towards the slot, but Tokarski lunged from behind the net, back to his crease to rob Shane Bowers.

On the very next shot he faced, Tokarski broke out an old-school, two-pad stack, thwarting a two-on-one.

Providence finally broke through and notched the night's first goal with 18.2 seconds left in the second period. Luke Toporowski had a wrist shot redirected by Eduards Tralmaks right to the top corner over Tokarski's glove.

Krannila pulled the Penguins even, 1-1, with a pinpoint drive at 5:35 of the third period.

The Bruins reestablished their one-goal lead on a Vinni Lettieri one-timer at 11:11 of the third.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton proceeded to pepper Providence netminder Brandon Bussi with high-quality scoring chances, but no tying goal ever arrived. The Penguins held the Bruins to just four shots in the third period, but the last of those four bids was an empty-net goal by Bowers.

Tokarski finished the night with 22 saves, while Bussi rebuffed 36 shots for the win.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Apr. 8, when it visits the Bridgeport Islanders. Game time for the Penguins and Islanders is 7:00 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Penguins close out their 2022-23 season on home ice on Saturday, Apr. 15, and their opponent will be the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's season finale will be 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Tickets for the Penguins' last home game, as well as season-ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.