Griffins End Weekend Series With 3-1 Loss To Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Grand Rapids Griffins suffered a 3-1 loss to the Manitoba Moose in their final matchup of the season on Friday at the Canada Life Centre.

With the loss, the Griffins were officially eliminated from playoff contention. Carter Mazur continued the hot start to his professional career, scoring his first power-play goal in the AHL. Through five outings, the winger has as many points (3-2-5). Jared McIsaac assisted on the tally, his third game in a row with a helper.

Leon Gawanke scored on the first shot of the contest, rifling home a wrister from the top of the right circle at 2:09. Arvid Holm was handed a tripping penalty at 15:19, allowing the Griffins to get two shots on goal. However, McIsaac's interference penalty cut their man-advantage opportunity short 1:03 later.

Grand Rapids opened the first 9:50 of play in the second period on a tear, outshooting Manitoba 10-2 with a handful of high-octane scoring chances. Mazur converted on a power play at 6:00 by tipping in McIsaac's pass into the crease to tie the game. The Moose responded with a power-play goal of their own from Dominic Toninato at 11:33 to take a 2-1 lead.

Manitoba confined the Griffins to just six shots in the final frame, holding Grand Rapids away from many chances to extend the game. On a power play at 11:26, Jansen Harkins' one-timer got past John Lethemon during a 4-on-3 advantage and gave the Moose a 3-1 lead. The Griffins had a 6-on-4 chance after pulling Lethemon at 16:40 and a penalty was called on Ashton Sautner at 16:50, but Grand Rapids could not light the lamp to extend the game.

Notes

- Lethemon earned the third star, picking up 29 saves on 32 shots.

- This will be the second season in a row that the Griffins have missed the playoffs.

Grand Rapids 0 1 0 - 1

Manitoba 1 1 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Manitoba, Gawanke 17 (Meireles), 2:09. Penalties-Holm Mb (tripping), 15:19; McIsaac Gr (interference), 16:22.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Mazur 3 (McIsaac, Hirose), 6:00 (PP). 3, Manitoba, Toninato 18 (Heinola, Gawanke), 11:33 (PP). Penalties-Ford Mb (tripping), 5:14; Weatherby Gr (hooking), 11:28; Heinola Mb (interference), 12:56; Lashoff Gr (cross-checking), 19:06.

3rd Period-4, Manitoba, Harkins 22 (Gawanke, Heinola), 11:26 (PP). Penalties-Stewart Mb (tripping), 0:59; Weatherby Gr (roughing), 10:42; Maier Mb (roughing), 10:42; O'Regan Gr (high-sticking), 11:10; Sautner Mb (slashing), 16:50.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 7-10-6-23. Manitoba 11-11-10-32.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 5; Manitoba 2 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Lethemon 1-5-2 (32 shots-29 saves). Manitoba, Holm 18-11-3 (23 shots-22 saves).

A-5,514

Three Stars

1. MB Gawanke (goal, two assists); 2. MB Toninato (goal); 3. GR Lethemon (L, 29 saves).

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 28-33-4-4 (64 pts.) / Mon., April 10 at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Manitoba: 35-24-5-4 (79 pts.) / Tue., April 11 at Texas 6 p.m. CDT

