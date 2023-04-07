Checkers Fall 5-2 in Lehigh Valley

April 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot as they fell by a 5-2 score to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday.

Checkers forward Cory Conacher opened the scoring with his third goal of the season midway through the first period, only to see the Phantoms respond with their first of four consecutive goals just over one minute later. Connor Bunnaman scored a late goal against his former team with just under six minutes remaining in regulation, but the Checkers weren't able to pull off a late rally.

The loss snapped the Checkers' point streak at three games (1-0-2) and also their road winning streak at four games.

Following Bridgeport's regulation defeat to Hartford earlier tonight, Charlotte only needed one point to secure their fifth consecutive trip to the postseason. Their next attempt will come as their road trip continues in Hershey on Saturday. With four games left in the regular season, all on the road, Charlotte remains in fourth place in an Atlantic Division that will see the top six teams qualify.

This game started brightly enough for Charlotte when Conacher backhanded a loose puck past Lehigh netminder Samuel Ersson following a nice setup by Logan Hutsko, who returned from injury to play his first game since Feb. 26.

The tides turned for good just 1:27 later, however, as Louie Belpedio capitalized on a wild scramble in front of Charlotte's goal that left goalie J-F Berube out of position. The Phantoms tacked on two more in the second through Elliot Desnoyers and Olle Lycksell and another in the third from Cooper Marody to take a 4-1 lead, with Bunnaman getting one back near the end. Marody would add a second goal into the empty net to seal the victory.

A silver lining on Bunnaman's late goal was an assist from Lucas Carlsson that allowed him to tie current Checkers assistant coach Bobby Sanguinetti for the franchise's single-season points record by a defenseman (50).

NOTES

Conacher (1g, 1a) recorded his first multi-point game of the season ... Grigori Denisenko extended his assist/point streak to three games (3a). He has at least one point in nine of his last 11 games ... Carlsson extended his point streak to three games (1g, 3a) ... Berube made his sixth straight start for the Checkers ... Hutsko had missed 14 consecutive games due to injury ... The Checkers fell to 3-4-0 against Lehigh Valley this season with one game remaining next week. Lehigh has won all three games at home ... Riley Bezeau, Justin Sourdif, Ethan Keppen, Mark Senden, Josh Davies, Ryan McAllister and Dennis Cesana were the scratches for Charlotte.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.