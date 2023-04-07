Florida Reassigns Mack Guzda to Charlotte

The Florida Panthers have reassigned goaltender Mack Guzda to Charlotte.

Reuniting the Checkers' goaltending tandem to start the season, Guzda, 22, spent the last week backing up the red-hot Alex Lyon for a Panthers team that has pushed its way up into a playoff spot. Though recalled on four separate occasions this season, the rookie netminder has yet to make his NHL debut.

Guzda, who leads the Checkers with 14 wins this season, joins J-F Berube, Evan Fitzpatrick and the rest of the Checkers as they get set play out their final five games on the road. The team has a chance to clinch a playoff spot in tonight's game at Lehigh Valley that begins at 7 p.m.

