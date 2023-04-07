Grimaldi Grabs Two Points For Rockford Against Former Team
April 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Milwaukee, Wis. - The Rockford IceHogs beat the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 on Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, marking the first time the Hogs won back-to-back games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Rocco Grimaldi registered a pair of goals in the first period to help put the IceHogs half a game back from the Iowa Wild.
The IceHogs started the first period in the driver's seat and took an early 2-0 lead when forward Rocco Grimaldi tallied twice against his former team. On Grimaldi's first of the night, defenseman Jakub Galvas fired a shot that bounced off the traffic in front of Milwaukee's net, and Grimaldi took a swing and knocked the puck past Admirals netminder Yaroslav Askarov at 7:47.
Extending the lead to 2-0 halfway through the introductory frame, Grimaldi netted his second goal of the contest. Weaving through the Admirals' zone, Grimaldi flicked a backhanded shot past the glove of Askarov at 11:14 before the first intermission.
Milwaukee got on the board and cut the Hogs' lead in half at 10:22 in the second stanza after a tripping minor against Cameron Hillis at 10:03. Admirals forward Cole Schneider deflected Jordan Gross' shot from the left point past Rockford goalie Arvid Soderblom, making it 2-1 on the power play.
Regaining a two goal lead late in the middle frame, forward David Gust fired a shot from the high slot, and forward Mike Hardman got his stick on the puck in the crease, angling the disc past Askarov at 13:49. Hardman extended the IceHogs' lead to 3-1 with his fifth goal of the season.
The Admirals struck their second goal of the game in the third period and brought the score back within one. After Soderblom made a stop to deny defenseman Marc Del Gaizo, forward John Leonard found the loose puck in the slot and punched in a wrister at 11:37, cutting Rockford's lead to 3-2.
After knocking away a shot from Admirals forward Joakim Kemell with his glove arm at 19:54, Soderblom picked up his 11th win of the season with 28 saves on 30 Milwaukee shots. Askarov turned away 28 of 31 Rockford shots and was hit with the loss.
Salute To Screw City And The IceHogs' Annual Live Jersey Auction Night
The Rockford IceHogs are proud to welcome the return of the Annual Live Jersey Auction presented by Insurance King. On Saturday against the Milwaukee Admirals, the team will rebrand as the Screw City IceHogs and wear unique Screw City jerseys to honor the industrial history of Rockford. The jerseys will be sold at a live auction following the game with all proceeds benefitting the IceHogs Community Fund. In addition, the first 1500 fans at the game will receive a Screw City hat courtesy of BMO.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2023
- Wild Fall 4-1 to Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Playoff Bound With Overtime Win Over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Grimaldi Grabs Two Points For Rockford Against Former Team - Rockford IceHogs
- Arvid Holm Ended With 22 Saves And The Moose Home Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Cooper Marody's Big Night Cuts Magic Number to 3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Griffins End Weekend Series With 3-1 Loss To Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Win Sixth Straight, Cruise To 6-2 Victory Over Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Keep Rolling by Taming Wild 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Sevigny, Maclean Both Score on Friday Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears End Road Trip with 3-2 Win Over Thunderbirds - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Suffer Hard-Fought, 3-1 Loss to P-Bruins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Anas, Hershey Squeak Past T-Birds, 3-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters' Third Period Comeback Secures 5-4 Win Over Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Clinch Calder Cup Playoffs Berth, Fall to Amerks, 2-1, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Fall 5-2 in Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Daws Perfect in Comets' Victory Over Marlies, 5-0 - Utica Comets
- Bussi's 36 Saves Lead P-Bruins to Victory Over Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Fall 5-2 in Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Can Clinch Playoffs Tonight - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Announce 2022-23 Player Award Winners - Manitoba Moose
- Capitals Recall Beck Malenstyn from Bears - Hershey Bears
- Florida Reassigns Mack Guzda to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- SERIES Preview: APRIL 7 VS. BAK - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ludwig Persson Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Host the Islanders in Crucial Battle for Playoff Positioning - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023-24 Home Opener on Friday, October 20 - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Four Players to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #69 - Texas Stars at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Begin Weekend Series in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.