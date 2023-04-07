Grimaldi Grabs Two Points For Rockford Against Former Team

April 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Milwaukee, Wis. - The Rockford IceHogs beat the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 on Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, marking the first time the Hogs won back-to-back games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Rocco Grimaldi registered a pair of goals in the first period to help put the IceHogs half a game back from the Iowa Wild.

The IceHogs started the first period in the driver's seat and took an early 2-0 lead when forward Rocco Grimaldi tallied twice against his former team. On Grimaldi's first of the night, defenseman Jakub Galvas fired a shot that bounced off the traffic in front of Milwaukee's net, and Grimaldi took a swing and knocked the puck past Admirals netminder Yaroslav Askarov at 7:47.

Extending the lead to 2-0 halfway through the introductory frame, Grimaldi netted his second goal of the contest. Weaving through the Admirals' zone, Grimaldi flicked a backhanded shot past the glove of Askarov at 11:14 before the first intermission.

Milwaukee got on the board and cut the Hogs' lead in half at 10:22 in the second stanza after a tripping minor against Cameron Hillis at 10:03. Admirals forward Cole Schneider deflected Jordan Gross' shot from the left point past Rockford goalie Arvid Soderblom, making it 2-1 on the power play.

Regaining a two goal lead late in the middle frame, forward David Gust fired a shot from the high slot, and forward Mike Hardman got his stick on the puck in the crease, angling the disc past Askarov at 13:49. Hardman extended the IceHogs' lead to 3-1 with his fifth goal of the season.

The Admirals struck their second goal of the game in the third period and brought the score back within one. After Soderblom made a stop to deny defenseman Marc Del Gaizo, forward John Leonard found the loose puck in the slot and punched in a wrister at 11:37, cutting Rockford's lead to 3-2.

After knocking away a shot from Admirals forward Joakim Kemell with his glove arm at 19:54, Soderblom picked up his 11th win of the season with 28 saves on 30 Milwaukee shots. Askarov turned away 28 of 31 Rockford shots and was hit with the loss.

Salute To Screw City And The IceHogs' Annual Live Jersey Auction Night

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to welcome the return of the Annual Live Jersey Auction presented by Insurance King. On Saturday against the Milwaukee Admirals, the team will rebrand as the Screw City IceHogs and wear unique Screw City jerseys to honor the industrial history of Rockford. The jerseys will be sold at a live auction following the game with all proceeds benefitting the IceHogs Community Fund. In addition, the first 1500 fans at the game will receive a Screw City hat courtesy of BMO.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

