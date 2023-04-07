Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023-24 Home Opener on Friday, October 20

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced that the Home Opener of the 2023-24 season will be Friday, October 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse marking the team's seventeenth in Cleveland and ninth as the American Hockey League affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Start time, opponent and promotional information will be announced at a later date.

Available now for a limited time, Monsters fans have the opportunity to secure tickets to the first potential home game of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs* and receive the same number of tickets to the 2023-24 Cleveland Monsters Home Opener for FREE through the #LightTheLand Ticket Package! This offer expires on Monday, April 17, at 11:59 p.m. and is available at clevelandmonsters.com/lighttheland.

With a 1-0 shootout win on Wednesday on the road against the Belleville Senators, the Monsters currently sit just one point out of playoff position with one game in hand on the current fifth seed Laval Rocket. Cleveland continues their playoff push tonight at Place Bell against Laval at 7:00 p.m. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

*Should the Monsters not play a home playoff game, paid tickets will be applied to a mutually agreed upon 2023-24 home game (in addition to FREE Monsters Home Opener tickets).

