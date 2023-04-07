Ludwig Persson Re-Assigned to Hershey

April 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-assigned forward Ludwig Persson from BIK Karlskoga of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2) to the Hershey, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

The Capitals selected Persson, 19, in the 3rd round (85th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. The Gothenburg, Sweden native recorded 15 points (4g, 11a) in 45 games with BIK Karlskoga this season. The 6'0", 185-pound forward ranked tied for ninth on the team in assists and 10th in points. Persson also appeared in one game with Frölunda of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

Internationally, Persson scored one goal in six games with Sweden's U20 team this season. Persson earned a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship, where he recorded four points (2g, 2a) in seven games.

Persson will wear #48 for Hershey.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears complete their road trip against the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Chocolate and White return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Charlotte Checkers for Berks Ham Shoot Night on Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.