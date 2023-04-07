Bussi's 36 Saves Lead P-Bruins to Victory Over Penguins

Providence, RI - Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 36 shots as the Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-1 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Eduards Tralmaks and Vinni Lettieri found the back of the net before Shane Bowers tallied an empty-net goal for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

Luke Toporowski's shot from the top of the left circle was deflected by Tralmaks and fluttered inside the far post, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 18.2 seconds remaining in the second period. Samuel Asselin was credited with a secondary assist.

While on the power play, Jonathan Gruden sent a cross-ice pass to Jami Krannila in the left circle, where he fired a wrist shot off the right post and across the goal line to tie the game at 1-1 with 14:25 left in the third period.

Holding the puck at the point, Connor Carrick slid the puck across to Lettieri, who fired a one-timer from the left circle that found the top shelf, giving Providence a 2-1 lead with 8:48 to play in the third period. Justin Brazeau received an assist as well.

Shane Bowers scored an empty net goal with 22.9 seconds remaining. Marc McLaughin posted an assist on the goal.

Stats

Bowers has goals in two consecutive games.

Lettieri has goals in three straight games with five total in that span.

Bussi stopped 36 of 37 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, April 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

