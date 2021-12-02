Moose Announce 2021-22 Captains

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today Jimmy Oligny will serve as the 11th captain in franchise history. Forwards David Gustafsson and Cole Maier have been named alternate captains.

Oligny, 28, has five points (2G, 3A) in 18 games this season. The St. Michel, Que. native has appeared in 399 career AHL games while recording 78 points (15G, 63A) and 613 penalty minutes. Oligny joined the Moose during the 2018-19 season and has suited up for 124 games with the club while totalling 34 points (8G, 26A). Oligny was named the Manitoba Moose Julian Klymkiw Community Service award winner for the 2019-20 season.

Gustafsson, 21, is tied for the Moose lead in scoring with 14 points (5G, 9A) in 18 games. The Tingsryd, Swe. product is in his third season with Manitoba while recording 40 points (14G, 26A) in 53 games. Gustafsson was named the Moose Most Valuable Player for the 2020-21 season after tallying 19 points (7G, 12A) in 22 games. He was the Winnipeg Jets second round pick, 60th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Maier, 26, has nine points (5G, 4A) in 18 games on the campaign. The Pequannock, N.J. native is in his third season as a member of the Moose. Maier has appeared in 111 games with the Moose while notching 39 points (21G, 18A). His 111 games are fifth-most on the current Manitoba roster and third among forwards.

Previous Manitoba Moose Captains

Peter Stoykewych (2018-20)

Patrice Cormier (2016-18)

John Albert (2015-16)

Jason Jaffray (2011-15)

Nolan Baumgartner (2004-15, 2010-11)

Mike Keane (2005-10)

Dallas Eakins (2003-04)

Brian Chapman (1999-03)

Scott Arniel (1997-99)

Randy Gilhen (1996-97)

