IceHogs Recall Forward Chad Yetman from Indy Fuel

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled forward Chad Yetman from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Yetman, 21, currently leads the Fuel with 14 points (5G, 9A) in 15 games and was recently named the team's Player of the Month for November with four goals and seven assists for 11points in 13 games including a four-point performance (2G, 2A) on Nov. 5 vs. Iowa. He scored for the Fuel last night in their 4-1 win over Fort Wayne.

The Ajax, Ontario, native appeared in 16 games with the IceHogs last season, adding two goals and five assists for seven points and picked up his first professional goal in his professional debut on Feb. 6 vs. Chicago. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound winger also spent time with the Fuel last season, adding one goal and one assist for two points in nine games. Prior to turning pro, Yetman spent three seasons with the Erie Otters (OHL), totaling 147 points (73G, 74A) in 185 games and led the club and placed six in the league with 43 goals and 74 points in 2019-20.

He was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round (172nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Rockford IceHogs continue their three-game road trip on Friday, Dec. 3 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. The two clubs rematch and the IceHogs close their trip on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. CT in West Michigan.

