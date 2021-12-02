American Hockey League Postpones Friday's Henderson-Bakersfield Game
December 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Henderson Silver Knights, their game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, at Bakersfield (AHL Game #272) has been postponed.
The Silver Knights organization will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
