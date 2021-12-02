Charlotte Recalls Antoine Bibeau from ECHL Allen

December 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Ahead of a big three-in-three road trip, the Checkers have recalled Antoine Bibeau from the ECHL's Allen Americans.

Bibeau has logged three games with the Checkers - most recently on Nov. 7 - and has gone 1-0-1 with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. With Allen thus far, the 27-year-old is 2-0-0 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage in three appearances.

The Checkers are currently carrying three netminders - Bibeau, Christopher Gibson and Evan Fitzpatrick - as they embark on a three-in-three weekend that kicks off tomorrow in Lehigh Valley.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.