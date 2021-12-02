Charlotte Recalls Antoine Bibeau from ECHL Allen
December 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Ahead of a big three-in-three road trip, the Checkers have recalled Antoine Bibeau from the ECHL's Allen Americans.
Bibeau has logged three games with the Checkers - most recently on Nov. 7 - and has gone 1-0-1 with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. With Allen thus far, the 27-year-old is 2-0-0 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage in three appearances.
The Checkers are currently carrying three netminders - Bibeau, Christopher Gibson and Evan Fitzpatrick - as they embark on a three-in-three weekend that kicks off tomorrow in Lehigh Valley.
