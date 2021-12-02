First-Place Wolves Win Fourth in a Row

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - Alex Lyon rejected all 30 shots he faced as the Chicago Wolves earned a 2-0 victory over the Iowa Wild Thursday night at Allstate Arena.

Defenseman Jesper Sellgren and forward Sam Miletic scored for the Wolves (12-4-1-1), who won their fourth straight game and extended their lead in the Central Division.

"I think it was a good test for us," said Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky. "They're a good team and we wanted to see how we line up against them. You could tell (Lyon) was locked in really early. He made some really big saves when we needed him to."

Lyon (5-1-1) registered his seventh career shutout and first in Chicago as the Wolves limited the league's leader in shots per game to 6 below their average.

"I've got to say it: The team was awesome," Lyon said. "The (penalty kill) was dynamite and we're getting better every game, so it's encouraging."

The Wolves jumped ahead just 1:57 into the game as forward David Gust swiped a puck on the forecheck, carried it into the offensive zone and waited for teammates to join him. Gust nudged a pass back to the left point for Sellgren, who rocketed a one-timer through goaltender Dereck Baribeau for his first professional goal in regular-season North American play.

Chicago outshot Iowa (9-6-1-0) by a 15-1 margin in the first period, then Lyon stepped forward to stop 13 shots in the second.

Miletic's speed gave the Wolves a 2-0 lead 1:18 into the third. Iowa won a faceoff in its offensive zone and a forward tried to pass it back to the point, but the puck skittered down the ice. Miletic raced past two defensemen, collected the puck between the circles and slipped it past Baribeau for his second goal of the season.

Baribeau (4-5-0) posted 35 saves in the loss.

The Wolves head on a five-game road trip to Iowa and Texas before returning home to face the Manitoba Moose on Thursday, Dec. 16, and the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Dec. 18.

WOLVES 2, WILD 0

Iowa 0 0 0 -- 0

Chicago 1 0 1 -- 2

First Period-1, Chicago, Sellgren 1 (Gust), 1:57.

Penalties-Lizotte, Iowa (cross-checking), 2:38; Jacobs, Chicago (tripping), 8:37; Swaney, Iowa (delay of game), 15:37.

Second Period-None.

Penalties-Drury, Chicago (holding), 1:12; Jacobs, Chicago (holding), 15:14.

Third Period-2, Chicago, Miletic (unassisted), 1:18;

Penalties-Mermis, Iowa (hooking), 9:51; Ottenbreit, Iowa (high-sticking), 12:39; Jacobs, Chicago (interference), 15:40; Sellgren, Chicago (slashing), 17:57.

Shots on goal-Iowa 1-13-16-30; Chicago 15-7-15-37. Power plays-Iowa 0-5; Chicago 0-4. Goalies-Iowa, Baribeau (35-37); Chicago, Lyon (30-30). Referees-Carter Sandlak and Sean Fernandez. Linesmen-Andrew Bell and William Hancock.

