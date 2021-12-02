Silver Knights Game at Bakersfield Postponed

HENDERSON - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Henderson Silver Knights, their game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, at Bakersfield (AHL Game #272) has been postponed.

The Silver Knights organization will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

