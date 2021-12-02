IceHogs Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss and Night of Giving on Saturday, December 11 vs. Henderson

The Rockford IceHogs are excited to spread Holiday cheer, support the Stateline community and celebrate their annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall and Night of Giving benefiting several local organizations and toy drives on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center!

Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals/toys to BMO Harris Bank Center and toss them onto the ice when the IceHogs score their first goal! The IceHogs are also hosting a winter clothing drive during Teddy Bear Toss and fans can bring winter clothing items to the game, including new or gently used jackets, winter hats, gloves, and mittens for a winter item drive. For every fan who donates to the clothing drive, they receive a free IceHogs ticket to the game on New Year's Eve (Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago; one ticket per person)!

Chicago Blackhawks President, Hockey Operations/Team Affiliates Mark Bernard and his wife Julie will be donating stuffed animals through Mark's annual "Bernie's Bears" program and long-time IceHogs partner and community supporter LawnCare by Walter, Inc. is bringing an entire palate of new stuffed animals to support Teddy Bear Toss.

A portion of the stuffed toys donated will support Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall's "12 Days of Salvation" toy drive, sporting Stateline children in need this holiday season. The drive starts tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 a.m. at Lou Bachrodt Chevrolet Buick GMC on Perryville.

In addition to these amazing community programs, the Salvation Army will be in attendance with their kettles to support Stateline holiday programs and will accept cashless donations.

Last season, IceHogs fans donated over 1,690 stuffed animals during the club's annual Teddy Bear Toss during a special drive-thru event at BMO Harris Bank Center. Since the team's inception, the IceHogs have generated over 45,000 stuffed animals through the event, all of which are donated to local organizations.

