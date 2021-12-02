Monsters Announce Trio of Roster Moves

December 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Daniil Tarasov from the Monsters and assigned forward Emil Bemstrom to Cleveland. The Monsters additionally recalled goaltender Jet Greaves from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In nine appearances for the Monsters this season, Tarasov went 5-2-3 with a 2.96 goals-against average (GAA) and .897 save percentage (S%). In 20 appearances for Columbus last season, Bemstrom supplied 3-2-5 with a +2 rating. In one appearance for Cleveland this year, Greaves went 1-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .976 S% and went 6-3-0 in nine appearances for Kalamazoo with a 2.91 GAA and a .908 S%.

A 6'5", 185 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 22, was selected by Columbus in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and posted a record of 9-4-3 with a 3.04 GAA and .896 S% in 15 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. In 18 KHL appearances for Salavat Yulaev Ufa during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, Tarasov went 11-4-3 with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .924 S%. In 2019-20, Tarasov went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .899 S% in 41 Liiga appearances for Assat Pori. Internationally, Tarasov helped Russia claim Bronze Medal honors at the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 5'10", 194 lb. right-shooting native of Nykoping, Sweden, Bemstrom, 22, was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and tallied 13-12-25 with eight penalty minutes and a =8 rating in 76 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2019-21. Bemstrom notched 8-9-17 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 16 Liiga appearances for HIFK Helsinki in 2020-21 and added 23-12-35 with eight penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 52 SHL appearances for Leksands IF and Djurgardens IF spanning the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons. Bemstom was named the SHL's Rookie of the Year in 2016-17 and represented Sweden in the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 6'0", 170 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 20, contributed a record of 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances, all for the Barrie Colts, spanning two seasons from 2018-20.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.