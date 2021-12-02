Condors Friday Home Game against Henderson Postponed

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Henderson Silver Knights, Friday's contest in Bakersfield has been postponed. A makeup date has yet to be determined.

Tickets for Friday's game will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Bakersfield hosts Ontario on Saturday at 7 p.m. on BLACKOUT CANCER night with $5 hydroflasks and that game is on as scheduled. Click here to purchase tickets.

