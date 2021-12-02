St. Louis Blues Recall G Charlie Lindgren from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed Jordan Binnington in COVID protocols. In addition, the Blues recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Binnington, 28, has posted a 8-5-3 record, including a 2.80 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 16 starts this season.

Lindgren, 27, has dressed in 10 games with Springfield this season, posting an 8-1-1 record along with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

