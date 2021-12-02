Monsters Host Admirals for Homestand Highlighted by National Cookie Day

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters host the Milwaukee Admirals for 1-2-3 Friday on Friday, December 3, and National Cookie Day on Saturday, December 4, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with the puck dropping at 7:00 p.m. both nights. Fans can secure their seats for Friday night here and National Cookie Day here.

Friday night marks another fan-favorite 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials. The Monsters will be facing off against the Admirals for the first time in 23 months after a temporary division realignment for the 2020-21 season. During Milwaukee's last visit over January 3 and 4 of 2020, Cleveland recorded two memorable wins playing as the rebranded Cleveland Lumberjacks for the homestand. The Monsters currently lead the Admirals in meetings between the teams with a 33-22-6-4 record.

Saturday will be the highly anticipated National Cookie Day in collaboration with Ryan Kuchta, Michael Symon and A Special Wish Foundation. The night will contain many special pieces with proceeds benefitting A Special Wish Foundation including a limited edition cookie created by Ryan and Michael that will be sold on the concourse. Fans will be able to purchase two specialty cookies for $5 with the net proceeds going back to A Special Wish Foundation. The cookies will be located at Symon's Burger Joint, Launch Test Kitchen, Dos Unos Seis Nacho, Cookies & Creamery and most FanFuel locations.

The Monsters will be wearing cookie themed jerseys for Saturday's game that will be available for auction through the DASH platform and the Monsters Mobile App. The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, and run until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, with all proceeds benefitting A Special Wish Foundation.

A limited Hockey Strong Collection containing t-shirts and hoodies will be available through the Monsters Team Shop and online starting at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday while supplies last. 100% of the Hockey Strong Collection proceeds will benefit A Special Wish Foundation.

Fans will remember Ryan as the young local goalie that was signed to a one-day contract with the Monsters on April 9, 2019, in partnership with A Special Wish Foundation. Ryan was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma at the age of 12 and was encouraged by doctors to approach his battle with cancer like a game of hockey, and thus Ryan's "Hockey Strong" mindset was born.

More than two years later, Ryan is cancer free and teamed up with the Monsters to give back to A Special Wish Foundation so they can continue to grant the wishes of children like him. Ryan worked closely with Monsters designers to create a handmade "Hockey Strong" design.

