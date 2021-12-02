Dries Lefts Abbotsford over Reign

December 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







A hat trick from Sheldon Dries was just enough to give the Abbotsford Canucks (6-6-2-1) a 5-4 victory over the Ontario Reign (11-4-0-1), who were unable to hang on to leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in the sixth meeting of the season between the two teams on Wednesday night at the Abbotsford Centre.

Ontario had four forwards find the back of the net in defeat, highlighted by Martin Frk and Gabriel Vilardi, who each posted a goal and an assist. Goaltender Garret Sparks got the start and was busy all night in the crease for the Reign, turning aside 35 of the 40 shots that came his way.

Date: December 1, 2021

Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

ONT 2 1 1 4

ABB 2 1 2 5

Shots PP

ONT 29 2/7

ABB 40 1/5

Three Stars -

1. Sheldon Dries (ABB)

2. Sheldon Rempal (ABB)

3. Martin Frk (ONT)

W: Spencer Martin

L: Garret Sparks

Next Game: Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Bakersfield | 7:00 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.