Blackhawks Trade Goalie Malcolm Subban to Buffalo

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have traded goaltender Malcolm Subban to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations.

Subban played in five games this season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, going 2-2-1 with a 3.38 GAA and .893 save percentage. In 17 career games with the Blackhawks, Subban posted a 6-8-1 record, 3.20 GAA and .900 save percentage.

