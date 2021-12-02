Phantoms Game Saturday Postponed

December 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The American Hockey League has announced that this Saturday's home game against the Hershey Bears has been postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bears. A make-up date for this postponed game will be announced soon.

Additionally, the Phantoms have announced a new date for the recently postponed game from December 1. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will now play the Hershey Bears on Tuesday, December 21 at PPL Center.

All fans with tickets for the game originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 1, are encouraged to hold on to their current tickets, as these will be good for the rescheduled game on December 21 -- there is nothing additional you need to do to gain access to the newly rescheduled game besides presenting these original tickets. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected now.

All fans with tickets for the game originally scheduled for Saturday, December 4, are encouraged to hold on to their current tickets, as these will be good when the game is rescheduled and a new make-up date is determined -- there is nothing additional you need to do to gain access to the newly rescheduled game besides presenting these original tickets. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected when a make-up date is determined.

Fans that simply wish to exchange their tickets for either game to another game this season can do so starting today, simply by emailing ticketsales@phantomshockey.com.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Friday night to take on the Charlotte Checkers at 7:05 p.m. on WFMZ-69 Coat Drive Night. Fans can enjoy $2 Miller Lites before puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.