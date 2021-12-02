Belleville Sens Announce Promotional Ticket Packages
December 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - Just in time for the holidays, the Belleville Senators are pleased to announce four new promotional ticket packages that are being offered to fans, along with new Half Season Ticket Memberships with price points and added benefits for fans of all ages.
The new promotional packages available now include:
McDonald's Pack: Two tickets + two McDonald's Extra Value Meals ($40 + HST & fees)
Kids Pack: Two tickets + one free Zamboni piggy bank ($42 + HST & fees)
Hat Pack: Two tickets + two free hats ($47 + HST & fees)
Family Pack: Four tickets to select weekend games ($74 + HST & fees)
The Senators are also now offering Half Season Ticket Memberships for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
Those memberships include a dedicated seat for all remaining home games, a best price guarantee on 2022-23 season ticket memberships, priority access to playoff tickets, access to exclusive season ticket holder events, 25% off merchandise and other added benefits.
Information on all available ticket packages can be found, with single game tickets still available via Ticketmaster or through the CAA Arena Box Office.
