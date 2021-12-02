Rangers Recall Forward Morgan Barron from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Thursday evening that the club has recalled forward Morgan Barron from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Barron, 23, joins the Rangers for the second time this season.

Barron was selected by the Rangers in the 6th round (174th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He has skated in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season and is tied for second on the club in goals scored with six. Overall, Barron has scored nine points on the campaign (6 g, 3 a).

Barron has skated in two games with the Rangers this season. He appeared in the club's games on October 21st and 23rd in Nashville and Ottawa.

Named an AHL All-Star in the Atlantic Division during the 2020-21 season, Barron has played in 36 career AHL games while scoring 30 points (16 g, 14 a) and seven NHL games with one goal.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, December 8th, when they host the Belleville Senators. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.

