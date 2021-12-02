Rangers Recall Forward Morgan Barron from Wolf Pack
December 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Thursday evening that the club has recalled forward Morgan Barron from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Barron, 23, joins the Rangers for the second time this season.
Barron was selected by the Rangers in the 6th round (174th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He has skated in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season and is tied for second on the club in goals scored with six. Overall, Barron has scored nine points on the campaign (6 g, 3 a).
Barron has skated in two games with the Rangers this season. He appeared in the club's games on October 21st and 23rd in Nashville and Ottawa.
Named an AHL All-Star in the Atlantic Division during the 2020-21 season, Barron has played in 36 career AHL games while scoring 30 points (16 g, 14 a) and seven NHL games with one goal.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, December 8th, when they host the Belleville Senators. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. For tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2021
- Rangers Recall Forward Morgan Barron from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Charlotte Recalls Antoine Bibeau from ECHL Allen - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Announce Promotional Ticket Packages - Belleville Senators
- Silver Knights Game at Bakersfield Postponed - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Friday Home Game against Henderson Postponed - Bakersfield Condors
- American Hockey League Postpones Friday's Henderson-Bakersfield Game - AHL
- Monsters Announce Trio of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Announce 2021-22 Captains - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Forward Josiah Slavin to Make NHL Debut Tonight; Becomes 102nd IceHog to Head to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Game Saturday Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Recall Forward Chad Yetman from Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Host Admirals for Homestand Highlighted by National Cookie Day - Cleveland Monsters
- St. Louis Blues Recall G Charlie Lindgren from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Red Wings Reassign Renouf, Criscuolo to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss and Night of Giving on Saturday, December 11 vs. Henderson - Rockford IceHogs
- Abby Canucks Reign Supreme, Win 5-4 against Ontario Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dries Lefts Abbotsford over Reign - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Get Frozen by IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Rangers Recall Forward Morgan Barron from Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Announce Postponement of Games on December 3rd and 4th
- Wolf Pack vs. Thunderbirds Game on December 1st Postponed
- Wolf Pack Recall Taylor from Loan; Brassard Assigned to ECHL Jacksonville
- Wolf Pack See Point Streak Snapped at the Hands of the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-2